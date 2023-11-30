Kevin Stefanski Confirms QB Plans For Rams Game

When the Cleveland Browns signed Joe Flacco, they hoped he’d be a mentor to their young quarterbacks.

But they put him through a full workout to make sure he could still move and throw, just in case.

They might have wished they activated the veteran last week after Dorian Thompson-Robinson got knocked out.

P.J. Walker was ineffective off the bench and the comeback stalled in what would be a 29-12 loss.

As Ian Rapoport posted today, Kevin Stefanski eliminated any questions about his quarterback plans for L.A.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirms that Joe Flacco is the backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is in the concussion protocol. If DTR can't go, Flacco would get the start for his former rival. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2023

Stefanski hopes that Thompson-Robinson will be available and named him the starting QB.

But Flacco is now the QB2 and will get the start if DTR can’t go.

The long-time Raven will wear his fourth uniform since leaving Baltimore.

But there is something to be said for having an experienced leader to come off the bench if needed.

Stefanski’s next task is to get both quarterbacks ready to go for Week 13.

This has proven to be a challenge so far during his Cleveland tenure.

Baker Mayfield famously took every first-team snap prior to being ruled out of a 2021 Thursday game against Denver.

And despite Deshaun Watson’s inability to throw all week, Stefanski waited until gameday to prep DTR for his Week 4 start.

Case Keenum found a victory in relief of Mayfield, and the Browns hope another veteran can do the same in L.A.