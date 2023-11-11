Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Details A Big Difference In Ravens’ Offense This Season

Kevin Stefanski Details A Big Difference In Ravens’ Offense This Season

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have their hands full this Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

While the Ravens have been a perennial contender for years now, their team feels slightly different from years past, particularly on the offensive side of the football.

Since drafting quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have always had one of the best running games in football, both with their running backs as well as with Jackson himself.

However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski believes that the reason the Ravens offense feels different this season is because of their passing game (via YouTube.)

The first-round draft pick that Stefanski is referring to is wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers is a rookie out of Boston College and was drafted by the Ravens with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

From day one, he’s been a game changer and has quickly become Jackson’s most targeted receiver on the team, with 62 targets.

Flowers also leads the Ravens in receptions with 45, and is second in yards with 472, which is just 5 shy of team leader, Mark Andrews.

The Ravens also picked up veteran wide-outs Odell Beckham Jr and Nelson Agholor, but the combination of Flowers and Andrews has been the primary threat in Baltimore’s passing game.

Despite their offensive success, Jackson hasn’t been putting up the gaudy numbers that he typically does.

With just over 1,900 passing yards and 9 touchdowns, some would say that he’s even having a slow year.

However, it’s been Jackson’s efficiency, accuracy, and ability to take care of the ball that have been the most impressive, and it’s a big reason for the Raven’s early success.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes 1 Browns Key Absence For Ravens Game

7 mins ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Set To Elevate Preseason Standout To Active Roster

14 mins ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Would Be Dramatically Closer To Playoffs With A Win Over Ravens

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Nick Wright says Browns Star Would Be The NFL MVP Right Now

18 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Jim Schwartz Explains How Browns Will Defend Lamar Jackson

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Announce Official Status For Dawand Jones

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Radio Host Sends Warning To Deshaun Watson Ahead Of Ravens Game

21 hours ago

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy

Former All-Pro RB Issues A Challenge To Deshaun Watson for Week 10

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Browns Pro-Bowler Makes Deshaun Watson Prediction For Ravens Game

23 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Says Ravens Game Is Very Important For 1 Browns Star

2 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Comments On 1 Big Matchup For Browns Sunday

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Amari Cooper Praises Notable Aspect of Deshaun Watson's Game

2 days ago

NFL cornerback Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ravens

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a successful pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Ravens Duel Is The 'Biggest' Game Of Browns' Season So Far

2 days ago

browns helmet

Ravens LB Speaks On 'Motivation' To Face The Browns

2 days ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Coach Names 1 Key For Browns To Beat The Ravens

2 days ago

Bernie Kosar #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a receiver during a 1988 NFL game

Fans Are Remembering Bill Belichick, Bernie Kosar Moment Today

3 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Sends A Message To Fans Ahead Of Divisional Games

3 days ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception during the third quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes The Importance Of Browns' Next 2 Games

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Big Admission About His 'Powers'

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Perrion Winfrey

Former Browns Player Signs With AFC East Team

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Playing On The Road

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Responds To People Criticizing His Crossover Move

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Browns Make 2 Roster Decisions After Recent Injuries

4 days ago

Reporter Notes 1 Browns Key Absence For Ravens Game

No more pages to load