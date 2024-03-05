Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Details How His 40-Yard Dash Would Go

Kevin Stefanski Details How His 40-Yard Dash Would Go

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns can brag about having the NFL’s Coach of the Year.

However, it doesn’t seem like he’s in top shape right now.

When asked about how he’d fare in the 40-yard dash by reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, Kevin Stefanski jokingly claimed that he wouldn’t do well at all, stating that he thinks Houston Texans HC DeMeco Ryans could do a better job.

When asked his thoughts on his potential as a prospect at the NFL Scouting Combine, he admitted to not having any sort of athletic ability whatsoever, but he would be a great guy in the locker room, via the team’s YouTube channel.

Notably, that’s all that matters to fans right now.

Stefanski entered last season on the hot seat after not making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and he definitely rose to the occasion.

The former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator worked his magic to lead four different quarterbacks to at least one win, making the playoffs with Joe Flacco, of all people, as his QB1.

Needless to say, he had plenty of help from Jim Schwartz, Bubba Ventrone, and the defense and special teams units, but he was still the guy calling the shots.

He’s now a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, and he’s most definitely earned the benefit of the doubt to keep doing his thing in Berea.

Now, it remains to be seen if he’s going to keep on calling the plays on offense or if he’ll give up those duties to new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Names 3 DL Browns Could Target This Offseason

5 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers helmet on the sidelines prior to the start of the NFL preseason game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

Analyst Links Browns With Chargers WR

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

ESPN Mock Draft Has Browns Taking A WR At No. 54

5 hours ago

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

Browns Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot For Notable QB

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns WR Braylon Edwards

Former Browns WR Recently Made A Heroic Decision To Help Save An Elderly Man

1 day ago

Kansas City Chiefs defender Chris Jones

Tony Grossi Links 2 Star Defenders To The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

John Greco Details Potential Issues Of Dawand Jones Changing His Position

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Former NFL Doctor Has Concerning Prediction About Nick Chubb

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Reporter Names 2 WR Options 'To Keep An Eye On' For The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Discusses Free Agency Approach This Year

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

2 Browns Defenders Featured in Latest PFF List

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Fans Have Questions About Browns 2023-24 Squad Picture

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Legend Recalls Impressive Stretch Against Opposite QBs

2 days ago

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins

Browns Fans React To Recent Christian Wilkins Rumors

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Kevin Stefanski Shares An Update On Deshaun Watson Rehab

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Favorite Memories As A Browns Player

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson and Christian Wilkins

Top Defensive Free Agent Has Notable Link With Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Reporter Says Browns Need To Add '1 or 2 Weapons' For One Position

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Lose Another Coach To College Program

2 days ago

Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Browns Legend Is Hyped Up By 1 Notable WR Prospect

2 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Bernie Kosar Reacts To Lebron James' Latest Milestone

2 days ago

nfl combine

Browns Met With Notable Offensive Tackle Prospect

3 days ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WR Prospect Proves His Knowledge Of Browns History

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Pays Special Visit To Ohio School

3 days ago

Insider Names 3 DL Browns Could Target This Offseason

No more pages to load