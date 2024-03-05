Kevin Stefanski Details How His 40-Yard Dash Would Go

The Cleveland Browns can brag about having the NFL’s Coach of the Year.

However, it doesn’t seem like he’s in top shape right now.

When asked about how he’d fare in the 40-yard dash by reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, Kevin Stefanski jokingly claimed that he wouldn’t do well at all, stating that he thinks Houston Texans HC DeMeco Ryans could do a better job.

When asked his thoughts on his potential as a prospect at the NFL Scouting Combine, he admitted to not having any sort of athletic ability whatsoever, but he would be a great guy in the locker room, via the team’s YouTube channel.

Notably, that’s all that matters to fans right now.

Stefanski entered last season on the hot seat after not making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and he definitely rose to the occasion.

The former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator worked his magic to lead four different quarterbacks to at least one win, making the playoffs with Joe Flacco, of all people, as his QB1.

Needless to say, he had plenty of help from Jim Schwartz, Bubba Ventrone, and the defense and special teams units, but he was still the guy calling the shots.

He’s now a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, and he’s most definitely earned the benefit of the doubt to keep doing his thing in Berea.

Now, it remains to be seen if he’s going to keep on calling the plays on offense or if he’ll give up those duties to new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.