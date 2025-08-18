Browns Nation

Sunday, August 17, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Dillon Gabriel’s First Game

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offense looked efficient again.

It was just another preseason contest, but the Browns kept the chains in motion and continued to make plays when it mattered most.

They made play after play on third down en route to a 22-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

When asked about Dillon Gabriel’s debut, head coach Kevin Stefanski pointed out some good things, but said there was plenty to clean up.

“Plenty (for Gabriel) to clean up,” Stefanski said. “There are some things that I thought he did well. I thought our offense as a whole on third down was very good early, which allowed us to stay on the field because I don’t think we were great on first and second down. But plenty to clean up.”

Gabriel looked in control of the offense, especially early on, and he did a solid job of bouncing back when things didn’t go his way.

He forced the throw that ended up as a pick-six, but upon reviewing the tape, it also looks like Diontae Johnson didn’t put much effort into running his route.

Moreover, while he was credited with the fumble lost, it seemed to be a bit of a miscommunication issue.

At the end of the day, turnovers are problematic and unacceptable, even if it’s just the preseason, but this is the time of the year to make mistakes.

Gabriel was always a long shot to get the nod to start Week 1, and it would’ve taken much more than what we saw against the Eagles to change that.

Even so, given all that has been said about him and how everybody gushed about Shedeur Sanders’ debut, it was vital for him to show that he could also hold his own.

Browns Nation