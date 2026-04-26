New Browns QB Introduced Himself To Fans In A Big Way

You can never truly judge a draft class until you see the players suit up, but it’s tough to have any complaints with how the Cleveland Browns navigated the 2026 draft. GM Andrew Berry addressed just about every need the team had, including doubling up at tackle and wide receiver in the first few rounds, and the excitement heading into next season is now higher than ever.

With most of Cleveland’s early picks, Berry didn’t do anything surprising. He hammered the obvious positions of need with safe yet highly touted prospects again and again, so once the sixth round came around, there was no pushback when it was time to take a risk and swing for the fences with the Taylen Green pick.

Cleveland took a shot on Arkansas QB Taylen Green with the first pick in the sixth round to give new head coach Todd Monken a chance to see if he can develop another Lamar Jackson. Camryn Justice also shared a clip from a recent interview Green did where he addressed Cleveland’s fans, and while the Jackson comparisons are unfair for a sixth-round rookie, he just wants the fans to know what kind of mentality he’ll be bringing with him.

“Dawg pound, I’m a dawg and I’m a competitor…if that’s laying my shoulder down to get a first down or if that’s hurdling somebody, I’m going to make sure I’m going to put my team in the best place to win,” said Green.

Asked #Browns new QB Taylen Green what he wants fans to know about him. "Dawg pound, I'm a dawg and I'm a competitor…if that’s laying my shoulder down to get a first down or if that’s hurdling somebody, I'm going to make sure I'm going to put my team in the best place to win." pic.twitter.com/LkL1xdzzCU — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 25, 2026

I’m sure Monken would prefer Green doesn’t come in trying to hurdle defenders, but he and the fans surely appreciate the sentiment. Green quietly put up strong numbers for Arkansas and Boise State over the past four years, most recently throwing for 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns while running for 777 yards and eight more TDs as a senior.

His issues come down to accuracy and decision-making, but the athleticism and arm talent are off the charts. He is the epitome of what a team looks for in a late-round QB flier that a coach tries to mold into something special over the course of a few years.

It was wise to take another crack at QB given the current state of Cleveland’s QB room. Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson will likely be competing for QB1 duties in 2026, while Green’s presence makes Dillon Gabriel’s future even murkier.

It sounds like the Browns got a true gem in Round 6. It will be fun to see him develop under Monken over the next few years.

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Browns Added An Undrafted Defender Who Could Surprise Everyone