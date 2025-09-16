Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Quinshon Judkins’ Debut

The Cleveland Browns and their fans have had their fair share of morale victories, so they might not want to hear anything about that.

Nevertheless, we still have to talk about Quinshon Judkins.

The rookie out of Ohio State led the team in carries in Week 2.

Despite being on a snap count, the team clearly trusted him and wanted to get him going.

With that in mind, head coach Kevin Stefanski shared his honest thoughts on his performance.

“I thought he did a nice job with what we asked him to do…I think he’s certainly capable of doing more,” Stefanski said, via Camryn Justice.

The Browns gave him 10 carries, and while the bulk of the production came on a 31-yard run and he wasn’t as efficient as the final numbers might say, it was still an encouraging sign.

He had little to no time to practice with the team due to his off-field issues and contract dispute, yet he looked promising out there.

The team hasn’t been able to establish the run through the first two weeks of the season.

The offensive line hasn’t been as solid as the fans hoped it’d be.

Even so, getting Judkins settled in on the offense should open up plenty of things for this team.

The Browns could have one of the best one-two punches out of the backfield, as fellow rookie Dylan Sampson also looks like a perfect complement for him because of his steady hands and shiftiness.

And with all the struggles at the quarterback position, this offense’s best bet to get anything going will be to keep feeding the rookie running backs, at least for the time being.

