Browns Open As Big Underdogs Against Packers In Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are 1-1 against the spread this season.

They almost beat the Cincinnati Bengals straight up as 5.5-point underdogs, and they kept it close for three quarters as 12.5 underdogs in Week 2 vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, with the Green Bay Packers up next, they’re big-time underdogs again.

As shown by Nick Camino on X, Matt LaFleur’s team will be favored by nine points for this contest.

All things considered, it’s easy to understand why.

The Browns’ defense has been absolutely spectacular, but their offense, not so much.

The Packers might be one of the few teams with a better defense than the Browns, and having to face them after two consecutive losses is definitely not what the doctor ordered for this team.

Jeff Hafley has turned that defense around almost overnight, and with Micah Parsons in town, that could spell trouble for a Browns offensive line that was beaten down and manhandled in Week 2.

The Browns have nearly doubled their opponents in yards in the first two games of the season, but they’re still 0-2.

They will certainly put a lot of pressure on Jordan Love, and they’ve already shown that they can shut down any running back in the league.

But unless they also find a way to keep the chains in motion and make the most of their scoring opportunities, there’s only so much their defense will be able to do.

This is a tough setting to get the first win of the season, and oddsmakers clearly don’t like their chances.

