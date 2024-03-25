Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest On the Process To Hire Mike Vrabel

Professional football is life, and that means life’s rules and tendencies apply to NFL coaches, too.

That might explain why former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel opted to take a position with the Cleveland Browns this season.

Having a jobless year in his resume could have potentially hurt him land another head coaching gig in 2025.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was quick to reach out when Vrabel was passed over for any 2024 positions.

Vrabel’s hiring process was discussed by Stefanski on Monday at the NFL owners meetings, as shared by Cleveland.com (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

#Browns Kevin Stefanski quick hits from the #NFL #AFC coaches breakfast, on Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Cade York, Mike Vrabel, playcalling, and more: https://t.co/uqMJRO9Co1 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 25, 2024

Stefanski alludes to Vrabel’s Ohio roots, which include stints as a player and a coach with Ohio State.

Cleveland’s analytics guru claims he and Browns GM Andrew Berry developed a relationship with the coach over the years.

And when they realized the former Titans head coach was available, Stefanski told Vrabel of his interest.

“That was really the beginning of the conversation,” said Stefanski. “I made sure he knew we’d love to get him up here in some capacity. He’s a resource for me… and for Andrew.”

Cleveland’s newest coaching addition was in Cleveland last week, and Stefanski’s excitement over the hire only grew.

Vrabel’s most impactful decision in Tennessee involved quarterbacks, specifically kicking off Ryan Tannehill’s rebirth.

That move led to a 2019 Tennessee playoff run followed by a pair of division titles.

But Vrabel is still a former linebacker and, thus, a defensive-minded coach.

Perhaps that is why he hired Jim Schwartz in the same position he finds himself in now.

Schwartz served as a defensive consultant for Vrabel’s Titans after his termination as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Vrabel’s Ohio connections also include “Mike’s 2nd and 7 Foundation,” which works to improve literacy rates around the state.