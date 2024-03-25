Kevin Stefanski Makes Clear Statement About New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

The Cleveland Browns were very aggressive in their pursuit of another talented wide receiver this offseason.

They didn’t wait long to make a move for Jerry Jeudy, luring him away from Mile High without having to give up much in return.

Then, they signed him to a big contract extension, so it’s more than evident that they have plenty of faith in him.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski raved about this acquisition (via Chris Easterling on Twitter).

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski at owners meetings on QB room, Deshaun Watson's recovery, Mike Vrabel's addition and Joe Flacco https://t.co/aTbKdbVrjK via @beaconjournal — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) March 25, 2024

He stated that Cleveland’s coaching staff was thrilled about adding a player like Jeudy, talking about his talent and versatility, and saying that he was a perfect complement for what they already had in place.

He believes that having Jeudy around will only make things easier for the rest of the offense.

Stefanski praised his skill set, his ability to separate, and his play-making skills.

Not so long ago, Jeudy was a first-round pick and considered one of the best wide receivers in his class.

Fast forward to today, and he hasn’t exactly lived up to that hype.

He’s gotten into plenty of off-field scuffles, constantly taking to social media to call out the fans and whatnot.

His maturity and availability—or lack thereof—could be major red flags and concerns for this team, but the talent is undeniable.

Having him lining up opposite Amari Cooper now potentially gives the Browns one of the best WR duos in the AFC, at least on paper.

Now, it’ll be up to Jeudy to prove how much he actually wants it.