Kevin Stefanski Gets Major Nod Among Top NFL Coaches

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best head coaches in the game.

Otherwise, they wouldn’t have even sniffed the playoffs with the rosters Kevin Stefanski has had to deal with.

At least, that’s how Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports feels.

In his latest rankings, he placed Stefanski at No. 13, praising him for what he’s been able to do with the hand he’s been given:

“It’s almost unbelievable Stefanski’s just four games under .500 for his career, given the regular dearth of roster stability in Cleveland. Does he have a hand in the Browns’ quarterback misfires? It’s hard to argue otherwise. Still, his squeezing a couple playoff bids out of decimated lineups, including one fronted by the likes of Joe Flacco and Kareem Hunt, affirms his helpful touch,” Benjamin wrote.

Some fans don’t seem to feel the same way, as, at the end of the day, winning is all that matters.

Then again, context matters, and we’re talking about a two-time Coach of the Year who has led the team to the postseason with multiple signal-callers and one of the worst – if not the worst – quarterback situations in the entire league.

Stefanski wasn’t the one who traded for Deshaun Watson, and according to reports, he wasn’t the one who wanted to stick with him, either.

That decision proved to be a bit of a curse for this organization, setting them back not only on the field but off of it because of all the valuable assets the team had to give up to get him.

Despite all that, Flacco still managed to lead this team to the postseason.

Stefanski hasn’t been fortunate enough to have any sort of consistency at the most crucial position in all of team sports, and while he should also be held accountable for the team’s shortcomings like everybody else, it still feels like he’s not the one to blame for how things have fared.

