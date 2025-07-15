Shedeur Sanders Faces Steep Climb In Cleveland

Training camp buzz surrounds the Cleveland Browns as several players make strong impressions heading into the season.

Among the quarterback room, however, one highly touted rookie finds himself in an unexpected position.

Shedeur Sanders, once viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, now faces an uphill battle just to secure a roster spot.

The latest betting markets paint a concerning picture for the young signal caller.

According to Polymarket projections, Sanders currently sits fourth on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart behind veteran Joe Flacco at 49 percent, Kenny Pickett at 31 percent, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel at 12 percent.

“Browns star QB Shedeur Sanders will likely be the 4th QB on the Depth Chart behind Dillon Gabriel, according to @PolymarketSport. Gabriel’s market to make the team has been skyrocketing in recent days,” Dov Kleiman shared.

Indeed, Sanders’ impressive college numbers tell a different story than his current NFL standing.

Sanders threw for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns during his collegiate career, yet has received minimal first-team opportunities during OTAs and minicamp.

However, Gabriel, selected two rounds earlier, has capitalized on his chances with sharp decision-making and a strong grasp of the playbook.

His rapid ascension has caught the attention of the coaching staff and created a separation from Sanders in the competition.

Recent trade speculation has begun circulating around Sanders, with the Los Angeles Rams mentioned as a potential destination.

GM Andrew Berry maintains that all four quarterbacks could make the roster if they perform, while head coach Kevin Stefanski describes the competition as fluid.

Despite posting a 77.4 percent completion rate during practice sessions, Sanders has yet to move up the depth chart.

Training camp opens soon, providing his most significant opportunity to reshape the narrative and prove his NFL readiness.

