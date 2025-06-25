Kevin Stefanski Given Interesting Ranking Among Head Coaches

The Cleveland Browns have been a bit of a rollercoaster for most of the Kevin Stefanski era.

Unfortunately, the lack of consistency at the quarterback position has often held this team back every time it looks like it’s ready to take off.

Even so, that’s not entirely on the head coach.

That’s why, despite the team’s recent struggles, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus still ranked Stefanski at No. 10 in his ranking of NFL head coaches:

“Stefanski broke the Browns’ long playoff drought in 2020 and picked up the franchise’s first playoff win since reentering the league in 1999. He also led a surge to the postseason in 2023 with Joe Flacco as his quarterback from Week 14 onward. Stefanski has proven he can succeed if given even adequate offensive tools. The team just needs to provide him with that to complement its excellent defense,” Wasserman wrote.

It’s hard to argue with that assessment, as we’re talking about someone who’s been named Coach of the Year twice in five seasons with the organization.

It’s not his fault that the team chose to jeopardize their future and obliterate its salary cap with the Deshaun Watson trade and contract.

Stefanski boasts a great offensive mind, and he’s led the team to the playoffs with two different quarterbacks.

However, he might not be able to survive another losing season in Northeast Ohio.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a vote of confidence by keeping him after a three-win season to honor the contract extension he had signed him to in the prior campaign.

But unfortunately, winning is everything, and if the team fails to put together a competitive season, Stefanski might be shown the door.

That’s not necessarily fair if you consider that he’s rolling into the season with a quarterback room consisting of two mid-round rookies, Kenny Pickett, and 40-year-old Joe Flacco, but that’s just the way it is.

