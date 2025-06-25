Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, June 25, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Given Interesting Ranking Among Head Coaches

Kevin Stefanski Given Interesting Ranking Among Head Coaches

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kevin Stefanski Given Interesting Ranking Among Head Coaches
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been a bit of a rollercoaster for most of the Kevin Stefanski era.

Unfortunately, the lack of consistency at the quarterback position has often held this team back every time it looks like it’s ready to take off.

Even so, that’s not entirely on the head coach.

That’s why, despite the team’s recent struggles, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus still ranked Stefanski at No. 10 in his ranking of NFL head coaches:

“Stefanski broke the Browns’ long playoff drought in 2020 and picked up the franchise’s first playoff win since reentering the league in 1999. He also led a surge to the postseason in 2023 with Joe Flacco as his quarterback from Week 14 onward. Stefanski has proven he can succeed if given even adequate offensive tools. The team just needs to provide him with that to complement its excellent defense,” Wasserman wrote.

It’s hard to argue with that assessment, as we’re talking about someone who’s been named Coach of the Year twice in five seasons with the organization.

It’s not his fault that the team chose to jeopardize their future and obliterate its salary cap with the Deshaun Watson trade and contract.

Stefanski boasts a great offensive mind, and he’s led the team to the playoffs with two different quarterbacks.

However, he might not be able to survive another losing season in Northeast Ohio.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a vote of confidence by keeping him after a three-win season to honor the contract extension he had signed him to in the prior campaign.

But unfortunately, winning is everything, and if the team fails to put together a competitive season, Stefanski might be shown the door.

That’s not necessarily fair if you consider that he’s rolling into the season with a quarterback room consisting of two mid-round rookies, Kenny Pickett, and 40-year-old Joe Flacco, but that’s just the way it is.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Being Trolled By Brother Shilo
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation