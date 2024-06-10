Kevin Stefanski Gives Honest Answer To Progress Made In Voluntary OTAs

With the third and final voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) session finished, the Browns move to the final phase of the offseason – mandatory minicamp June 11-13.

Although several high-profile athletes skipped the voluntary OTA sessions in May and June, multiple veterans participated in these off-season practices this year.

Analyst Nathan Zigera noted the difference in the atmosphere at the OTA sessions in a recent interview with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski agreed with Zigera’s assessment, explaining both his approach and the progress his team made during the voluntary offseason practices.

“We make sure that the atmosphere this time of year is focused on a group that’s working their butts off, but we are definitely having fun while we are in the building,” Stefanski said.

Zigera noted that he witnessed joy from veterans participating in the event, something he had not previously experienced in other voluntary workouts.

The analyst pointed to defensive end Za’Darius Smith – a 10-year veteran – who participated in multiple voluntary sessions as proof that the team’s culture has changed significantly under Stefanski’s guidance.

Stefanski concurred with those sentiments, adding that he prioritizes three things during the offseason workouts.

“We want the offseason program to be safe, competitive, and fun,” Stefanski explained.

This season marks the first for many skilled position athletes to have a new offensive coordinator, and Ken Dorsey’s arrival prompted some athletes on that side of the football to participate.

A new kickoff rule change implemented this season also gave athletes a reason to come into the facility to learn what role they might have in the special teams’ play.

