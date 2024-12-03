Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On 2 Key Players

The Cleveland Browns’ usually-solid defense wasn’t at their best on Monday night.

Notably, they were without two of their best players down the stretch.

Safety Grant Delpit left the game with a head injury.

He was evaluated for a concussion after a hit in the fourth quarter, and he was visibly upset about being asked to leave the field.

Before his exit, he had six tackles and had been particularly efficient against the run.

Cornerback Denzel Ward was also out during crucial moments of the game.

When asked about that, coach Kevin Stefanski revealed Delpit had been cleared to return, whereas Ward was dealing with some cramps (via Zac Jackson).

Stefanski said Delpit was cleared to go back in and Ward was dealing with cramps. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 3, 2024

Truthfully, it didn’t make a lot of sense to risk further injury for any of those players, even in a close game.

The Browns’ chances of making the playoffs were already slim, so putting their health at risk seemed like an unnecessary decision at the time.

Also, Ward had his struggles during the game.

The league leader in deflected passes had a tough time containing Courtland Sutton.

The star wide receiver finished the game with six receptions on nine targets, totaling 102 yards and drawing a pass interference penalty on Ward.

Overall, the defense’s effort wasn’t solid, at least not by their standards.

They didn’t record a single sack, and while 14 of the 41 points were due to pick-sixes, they still failed to get stops when it mattered the most.

