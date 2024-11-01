Browns Nation

Friday, November 1, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Deshaun Watson

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical staff after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson’s challenging journey with the Cleveland Browns hit another roadblock when he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The injury occurred late in the second quarter, adding another chapter to Watson’s difficult tenure since his 2022 arrival from Houston, a span when he’s been limited to seven or fewer games per season due to injuries and suspensions.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently revealed that Watson has returned to the Browns facility following his surgery.

“Yes, he’s rehabbing,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “That’s a tough surgery, but he’s doing well. He’s scooting around the building. So, he’s going to, like he always does, he’ll attack that thing. Attack the rehab.”

Medical experts typically estimate a recovery of 6-9 months for such an injury.

The setback comes at a particularly challenging time for Watson, who has struggled to justify the massive $230 million fully guaranteed contract Cleveland invested in him back in 2022.

The injury occurred during a play when Watson planted his right leg, resulting in the Achilles rupture, a moment that drew cheers from many fans in the crowd.

Watson’s time in Cleveland has been marked by setbacks, including last season’s abbreviated six-game stint that ended with a shoulder injury that also required surgery.

Returning this season, his performance remained subpar, as he was among the league’s lowest-rated passers while Cleveland’s offense struggled to find its rhythm.

The situation has taken an interesting turn with Jameis Winston’s impressive showing in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens, demonstrating a level of quarterback play that had eluded Watson even when healthy.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years

Browns Nation