PFF Gives Impressive Rankings To Browns’ Defensive Line

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a defensive showdown when they face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.

With quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Nick Chubb leading the charge, the Browns offense will need to navigate a Chargers defense that’s been nothing short of dominant, ranking second in Defensive EPA per play while allowing the fewest points in the league.

Cleveland’s own defense, however, also has been making waves.

PFF ranks its defensive line second among all 32 teams heading into Week 9, via PFF CLE Browns.

2. Cleveland Browns 📈📈 Ranking all 32 defensive lines ahead of Week 9:https://t.co/nMkgNPXFGd — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 1, 2024

The unit’s success stems from stellar performances by its core group — Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbo Okoronkwo — who showcased their prowess against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

That matchup highlighted the Browns’ defensive strength, as they held the Ravens to 24 points, well below their season average.

Though Garrett didn’t register a tackle, he led the NFL with nine quarterback pressures. Despite going four games without a sack, his pressure rate remains impressive.

Smith turned in his strongest performance of the season, earning a 77.2 overall grade and maintaining an 18.6 percent pass-rush win rate throughout the year.

The upset of the Ravens demonstrated the Browns’ potential, but the Chargers present unique challenges.

Cleveland’s defensive capabilities might be tested further with key personnel concerns, as Denzel Ward is working through concussion protocol and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remains sidelined with a neck injury.

The upcoming clash promises to be a defensive chess match, with both teams bringing significant strengths to the field.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Gives Nick Chubb A Notable Season Honor