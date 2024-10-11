Kevin Stefanski Gives Latest Injury Update On Nick Chubb

The 1-4 Cleveland Browns have been biding time until their superstar running back returns to save the season, but this year has quickly gone awry and the clock is ticking to turn it around.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently provided an injury update on Nick Chubb that is promising, though quite vague, and doesn’t give fans a whole lot to hang their hats on.

While speaking with reporters on Friday, Stefanski said that Chubb is “getting better every single day” and added, “Nick has the attitude, and certainly we support where we’ll just take it day to day and focus on what he’s looking to accomplish out there on the practice field, in the meeting room, in the weight room, those type of things so he’s very much keeping a day-to-day mindset.”

Jerome Ford has filled in admirably in Chubb’s absence, but he hasn’t been given the trust to handle 20+ touches a game like Chubb has for years, and it has forced the team to rely more on Deshaun Watson and a passing game that still hasn’t generated more than 18 points in a game, nor has Watson eclipsed 200 passing yards in a game yet.

The Browns have a tall order on Sunday when they take on a 2-2 Philadelphia Eagles team coming off a bye week, and they need to get back in the win column and start generating positive momentum even before Chubb comes back.

It’s great to hear that Chubb is improving given how beaten and battered this roster has been, and hopefully he isn’t far away from getting back into a game

