Browns Nation

Sunday, August 17, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Gives Major Update About Browns’ QB Decision

Yagya Bhargava
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle is reaching its final stages as head coach Kevin Stefanski prepares to make a decision that will shape the team’s season opener.

After weeks of rotating five quarterbacks through joint practices and preseason games, the Browns are closing in on naming their Week 1 starter.

Stefanski recently addressed the timeline for finalizing the quarterback depth chart ahead of the regular season.

“I want to get through the next couple of days, but that’s something that we’re gonna do here sooner than later … I need to get the football team in here, talk to the players … we’re working towards Week 1. That’s part of what this week is about: getting our football team ready. So, we’ll make all those determinations in the next couple of days,” Stefanski said, per Daniel Oyefusi.

Joe Flacco has taken most of the first-team snaps throughout camp, but injuries to several competitors have made the evaluation process more challenging.

Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders have all dealt with health issues that limited their practice time and preseason opportunities.

Tyler Huntley rounds out the group of quarterbacks still in contention, though he has worked primarily with the lower units during camp.

This week’s preseason finale serves as the final audition for the position. The game will follow a regular-season schedule format, giving Stefanski and his staff one last extended look at their options under game conditions.

Stefanski has stressed the importance of maintaining team unity regardless of who wins the job.

The coach wants every player in the locker room to support the final decision as the Browns prepare for their season opener.

Many expect the starter for next week’s preseason game to carry that role into Week 1, though final decisions will depend on health and practice performance over the coming days.

Browns Nation