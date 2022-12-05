Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Gives Victory Speech After Texans Win

Kevin Stefanski Gives Victory Speech After Texans Win

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

Week 13 may have been a long-awaited turning point for the Cleveland Browns.

In Deshaun Watson’s regular season debut as their quarterback, they up-ended the Houston Texans on the road, 27-14, on Sunday.

It wasn’t a very pretty win, but head coach Kevin Stefanski loved the effort and intensity of his players, and after the game, he reminded his men that it was the type of effort and intensity that is needed to win late in the season.

The Browns are now 5-7 on the season, and although their chances of making the playoffs are slim, they’re at least building something that will serve them very well starting next season.

 

Watson Wasn’t Great, But Cleveland’s Defense Was

Cleveland won Sunday’s game the old-fashioned way – with defense.

The Texans came in with one of the NFL’s worst offenses, and the team kept them down in their place by holding them to 13 points and denying them any touchdowns through the first three quarters.

The Browns’ offense failed to score even a single touchdown, but their defense got two and Donovan Peoples-Jones supplied another one on a punt return.

As expected, Watson was rusty in his first regular season game in nearly two calendar years, going just 12 of 22 for 131 yards and throwing an interception.

But the foundation was established when he served his 11-game suspension, and it continued on Sunday, as the running game yielded 174 yards.

Houston rookie standout Dameon Pierce ran for 73 yards, but the Browns prevented him from being very efficient, as they held him to 4.1 yards per carry.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

9 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Reveals How He Felt During Sunday's Game

12 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/5/22)

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Jakeem Grant Reacts To DPJ TD

13 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Texans

14 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Grading Deshaun Watson's First Game With Browns

15 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Had An Incredible Stat In Win Versus Texans

15 hours ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass, which he would return for a touchdown, during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Texans

15 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Fans React To Browns Win Over Texans

16 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Posts Hype Video In Return

23 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns

2 Browns That Could Have A Big Game Against Texans

23 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/4/22)

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Houston Texans Score Predictions

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches his team during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over Texans

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/3/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Players That Should Thrive With Deshaun Watson At QB

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson's Return

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Is Kareem Hunt Playing In His Final 6 Games For Browns?

3 days ago

Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's First Game

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Texans

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/2/22)

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Will The Browns' Rushing Attack Be Even More Dangerous?

4 days ago

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

No more pages to load