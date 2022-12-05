Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Facing the worst team in football, the Browns were expecting to win.

But, all eyes were on quarterback Deshaun Watson, and how he played in his team debut.

It has been almost two full seasons from the last time Watson played NFL football

All of the time missed came to fruition on the field Sunday.

Watson struggled all game long, throwing for only 131 yards and one interception.

Despite the win, it is fair to question if the Browns should go back to Jacoby Brissett as the starter.

But head coach Kevin Stefanski shut down that talk quickly.

Asked if he’s committed to Deshaun Watson as his starter, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: “Yes. Yes.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 4, 2022

Even if Stefanski feels like Brissett gives his team the best chance to win, he can not bench Watson

Cleveland gave him a massive guaranteed contract before the season and they will give him every chance to play.

Over time, Watson should get much better.

But turning back into the player we saw in early in his career may be too much to ask this season.

Franchise Quarterback?

As most know, the Browns have struggled to find a franchise quarterback.

They have gone draft after draft selecting quarterbacks only to be disappointed by the player

Watson must work out for the Browns because they have nowhere else to turn.

Brissett will most likely be playing elsewhere next season, and Watson’s contract makes him immovable.

The Watson era in Cleveland is just getting started, and the Browns hope it will last for years.