Kevin Stefanski Gushes About Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns failed to take care of business in London.

However, as disappointing as the game was, Quinshon Judkins was impressive again.

That’s why head coach Kevin Stefanski made sure to give him his flowers in his press conference.

The Browns head coach called him a ‘fiery competitor,’ adding that he’s only going to get better as he gets more playing time.

“He’s a fiery competitor. He continues to make hard yards when there’s hard yards to be made, and then when it’s blocked clean, you see that he does have the ability to go. Young player that will only get better each week,” Stefanski said.

Quinshon continues to impress pic.twitter.com/S6HL5mXIQ9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 6, 2025

Judkins posted career highs in both carries and rushing yards.

He toted the rock 23 times for a gain of 110 yards, adding one catch for 18 yards.

Watching him become more of a factor in the passing game has also been refreshing, and that only spells trouble for fellow rookie Dylan Sampson, who only logged one carry and two targets in the loss.

Judkins has now logged 347 rushing yards, which is good for the ninth-most in the National Football League.

Notably, that’s also more rushing yards than legitimate stars at the position, such as Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Add the fact that he missed the first game of the season and only had 10 carries in his season debut, and that’s even more impressive.

He has logged at least 61 rushing yards and 71 yards from scrimmage in every game he’s played this season, and even with Emeka Egbuka making a lot of noise in the NFC, Judkins should be a strong candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

