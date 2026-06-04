Jared Verse Makes Notable Change On Social Media

Jared Verse is adjusting to a pretty big change in his life because he is now a member of the Cleveland Browns. After his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year is now making his home in Cleveland.

The deal was already done, but it’s now even more official because Verse has changed his profile picture on social media, which is a big sign in this modern age.

On social media, Xavier Crocker noted the change.

“Jared Verse New PFP,” Crocker posted.

Jared Verse New PFP 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1b4jVSvIa1 — Chef Zae (@ChefZae23) June 4, 2026

The new profile picture for Verse features him wearing a Browns helmet. This is a good sign because it shows that he is embracing his new position and role on the team.

A big move like this doesn’t always go smoothly, and there was a chance that Verse would not be happy about moving from the Rams to the Browns. After all, he didn’t have a say in the matter, and he is moving from a team that is a Super Bowl contender to one that is not. No one would be shocked if he wasn’t too happy about being in Cleveland, but this profile picture change means that he is.

Fans are happy to hear that Verse is seemingly optimistic about his new team, because they need all the help they can get. With Myles Garrett gone, the team’s defense will rely a lot on Verse, and he has to deliver.

He is a youthful player who has already proven a lot, and the Browns expect him to keep growing and developing in the years ahead. They reportedly envision him as a cornerstone of the rebuilding process they are going through and want him to be with the team for a very long time.

This profile picture change might seem minor to some people, but it’s actually a good indication of how Verse is feeling about his new team and the season ahead.

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