Browns Nation

Monday, November 18, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Has 1-Word Response About Bringing In Another Kicker

Kevin Stefanski Has 1-Word Response About Bringing In Another Kicker



CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Earlier this year, the Cleveland Browns signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a three-year deal, making the player one of the highest-paid players at his position with the $15.9 million contract.

The Browns locked up one of the league’s better kickers by doing so as he has made 27 field goals from 50-plus yards, and his 84.6 career field goal percentage is still among the league’s best.

Despite the 10-year veteran’s solid kicking history, this season has been anything but spectacular for him.

On Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Hopkins missed his fifth and sixth field goal of the year, dropping his made field goal percentage to just 70 percent this season.

That doesn’t include the two extra points he’s missed out of 12 tries.

Still, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is backing his kicker.

On his Monday press conference following the Saints’ contest, Stefanski gave a one-word response as to whether the team would bring in another kicker this season.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on whether there’s any thought to bringing in another kicker: ‘No,'” the social media account 92.3 The Fan posted on X.

The 34-year-old placekicker is undergoing his worst season in the NFL in 2024.

He’s missed one of his attempts this season under 30 yards and another attempt from 40-49 yards; that’s in addition to the four misses he’s had from 50-plus yards in 2024.

For his career, he’s missed only 24 attempts from distances under 50 yards as he’s made nearly 90 percent of those kicks.

He’s also made over 93 percent of his extra point attempts throughout his 10-year career.

Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation