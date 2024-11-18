Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Mike Vrabel Being On The Sideline

Last season, the Tennessee Titans decided to move on from their head coach, ousting Mike Vrabel despite leading the team to three straight AFC playoff appearances in his six seasons with the AFC South franchise.

Vrabel joined his friend and colleague Kevin Stefanski after the Browns head coach reportedly reached out to him about becoming a consultant in Cleveland.

Originally, Stefanski and Vrabel both explained that the former head coach’s role would be limited to that of a consultant, but the former Tennessee head coach’s involvement on game days has increased as the season has progressed.

On Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Vrabel was seen wearing a headset during the contest, leading to speculation that the former head coach could be preparing to take over the Browns’ coaching job as soon as this week.

Despite the rumors, Stefanski has stood behind his decision regarding Vrabel’s involvement level, suggesting during the team’s Monday press conference that Vrabel has merited the role he’s earned this season (via analyst Daniel Oyefusi’s X post).

“(Vrabel) is involved in a lot of what we do. He’s out there on home games. He was able to come to this one. He’s listening in on the conversations with us. He’s a great resource for me, game day, Monday through Friday, so he will continue to do that,” Stefanski said.

Rumors have swirled about how involved Vrabel would be this season, and Sunday’s interaction is the clearest sign yet that the former head coach is contemplating a return to that role shortly.

The only question remaining this season is whether that future role will be with the Browns.

