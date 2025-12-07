Kevin Stefanski Has 3-Word Response To Controversial Play-Call On Sunday

Cleveland Browns fans are no strangers to controversial decisions. After watching this team for decades since its 1999 return, they have seen it all. There have been quarterback controversies, coaching controversies, and even front office controversies. This franchise has experienced a little of everything.

One theme that has followed the team over the years is questionable coaching decisions. It is part of the reason the Browns have fired nine head coaches since 1999. Another questionable decision was on display during Sunday’s loss to the Titans.

After rallying to close the deficit to 29-31 late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Browns lined up for a two-point conversion to tie the game. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had just thrown his third touchdown of the day to Harold Fannin Jr, and the team had all the momentum.

Instead of letting Sanders stay on the field, Kevin Stefanski called a Wildcat play. The play fell apart, the conversion failed, and the Browns went on to lose.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported that even though Tommy Rees is the play-caller, Stefanski had already planned for the team to go with the Wildcat play for the two-point conversion.

“OC Tommy Rees has been calling plays since Week 10, but Kevin Stefanski took accountability for the failed play. Stefanski said he had already planned for the Browns to go to the Wildcat on the 2-point try even as they were driving down the field,” Oyefusi said.

When asked after the game why Sanders was taken off the field for that crucial play, Stefanski gave a three-word answer.

“That’s on me,” Stefanski said.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on the 2-point conversion and pulling Shedeur Sanders off the field vs. the #Titans: "That's on me." pic.twitter.com/ylhVdw1Svr — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 7, 2025

The fact that Sanders was having a career day, throwing for 364 yards and going 23 for 42 with three touchdowns, makes the decision even more confusing. The Browns have developed a habit of calling gimmick plays at the goal line when the situation calls for something much simpler.

Sanders clearly had the hot hand, and if there was ever a time to get creative, it would have made sense to do so with the player who had all the momentum.

With plenty of rumors already circulating about Kevin Stefanski’s future in Cleveland, this choice does not help his case.

It raises more questions about whether he is the coach who can guide this talented young roster to where it needs to be in the years ahead.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Addresses Browns' Disappointing Loss To Titans