Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Has A Message About Recent Criticism He’s Facing

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are 2-8, which wouldn’t be much of a surprise years ago.

This time, however, that’s far from what was expected from this team.

The Browns had the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and, more importantly, Coach of the Year.

Kevin Stefanski just got a contract extension.

Now, the fans and some analysts believe he might not be here much longer.

With the way the team has struggled, he has faced some serious backlash.

When asked about that, however, he was unbothered.

Talking to the media, he claimed that as someone born in Philadelphia, he knows better than to pay attention to all the talk on sports shows, adding that he’s just focused on facing the Pittsburgh Steelers (via Scott Petrak).

That makes sense, but he cannot shut down all the outside noise.

People want better results because they know what this team is capable of.

It’s not even about winning games at this point, as that might even be counterproductive.

What people want to see, however, is improvement.

They want to feel like this team is getting a jump start ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Some analysts claimed that the Browns are pushing Stefanski to win more games, or he might lose his job.

Whether that’s the case or not, one thing is for sure: Even if he holds onto his job and stays here, he will be on a short leash moving forward.

Browns Nation