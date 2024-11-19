Insider Believes There Will Be Discussions About The Future Of 1 Browns Star

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of things to evaluate going forward.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has not lived up to expectations or potential this season, and there is a lot of uncertainty about the future.

Some believe the team will part ways with their head coach, while others argue they’re more likely to move on from GM Andrew Berry.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that a lot of things have to change.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic wonders where Myles Garrett could be next season.

"There's going to be a lot of discussion about what to do with Myles Garrett. What, other that the receivers finally looking like NFL-calibers players is encouraging about this team right now?" @AkronJackson with @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on important questions for #Browns pic.twitter.com/Un4iixzKM2 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 19, 2024

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, Jackson predicted that there would be plenty of chatter regarding Myles Garrett’s future with the organization.

He feels that aside from a few wide receivers finally showing improvement, there’s nothing positive to take away from the Browns’ recent performance.

This suggests it may be time to trade the star pass rusher for multiple assets.

There’s a big case to be made either way.

Trading Garrett would certainly provide the team with the assets it needs to replenish its roster with young, talented players.

Additionally, their defense should still remain more than decent without him.

On the other hand, we’re talking about losing one of the best – if not the best – pass rushers in the game, the best player on the team, and a fan favorite.

We won’t know for a while, but we can be sure that there will be plenty of speculation.

