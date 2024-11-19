Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Believes There Will Be Discussions About The Future Of 1 Browns Star

Insider Believes There Will Be Discussions About The Future Of 1 Browns Star

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

browns helmets CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 13: A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Browns helmets from the field following the National Football League game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of things to evaluate going forward.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has not lived up to expectations or potential this season, and there is a lot of uncertainty about the future.

Some believe the team will part ways with their head coach, while others argue they’re more likely to move on from GM Andrew Berry.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that a lot of things have to change.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic wonders where Myles Garrett could be next season.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, Jackson predicted that there would be plenty of chatter regarding Myles Garrett’s future with the organization.

He feels that aside from a few wide receivers finally showing improvement, there’s nothing positive to take away from the Browns’ recent performance.

This suggests it may be time to trade the star pass rusher for multiple assets.

There’s a big case to be made either way.

Trading Garrett would certainly provide the team with the assets it needs to replenish its roster with young, talented players.

Additionally, their defense should still remain more than decent without him.

On the other hand, we’re talking about losing one of the best – if not the best – pass rushers in the game, the best player on the team, and a fan favorite.

We won’t know for a while, but we can be sure that there will be plenty of speculation.

NEXT:  Browns Insider Says There's 'No Way To Justify' 1 Executive Returning
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation