Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce 3 More Coaching Hires

Browns Announce 3 More Coaching Hires

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf prior to a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

Every NFL offseason brings a host of changes in personnel for every franchise.

The Cleveland Browns are certainly no exception.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently fired a number of offensive coaches, including Stump Mitchell, T.C. McCartney, and Alex Van Pelt.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan also left the organization to coach the O-line for his son in Tennessee.

Interviews and speculation have followed, and the Browns have announced the hiring of three new coaches (via Cleveland Browns on Twitter).

According to the team, Cleveland has hired Duce Staley to replace Mitchell, Tommy Rees to take McCartney’s place and also run the passing game, and Jaques Cesaire to coach the defensive line.

Staley comes to Ohio after a one-year stint with the Carolina Panthers as their assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2023.

Before Carolina, Staley worked with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

He also played running back in the NFL for 10 years with the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rees played quarterback at Notre Dame from 2010 through 2013 primarily as a backup.

He transitioned to coaching after college and spent time with the Irish as offensive coordinator from 2017 through the 2022 season.

Last year, Rees was on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

His only other NFL experience was as an offensive assistant with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016.

Cesaire was formerly a defensive line coach for the Houston Texans (2022-2023), Buffalo Bills (2020-2021), and Chargers (2015-2019) before arriving in Cleveland.

He played in the NFL as a defensive lineman for the Chargers from 2003 to 2011.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Approach To Face Elite QBs

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Video Shows Denzel Ward's Impressive INT At The Pro Bowl

4 hours ago

Senior Bowl pylon

Browns Reportedly Met With 2 Players During Senior Bowl

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Micah Parsons' Disrespect Of The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

PFF Names Browns 'Secret Superstar' This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Brian Daboll Notes What Browns Are Getting With Ken Dorsey

1 day ago

browns locker room with helmets

Analyst Reveals Who Should Call Plays For The Browns

2 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Makes His Thoughts Clear On Coaching Future

2 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Says Browns Let Go Of 'Glue Guy' On Coaching Staff

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares Cryptic Message On Social Media

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Has Big Reaction To Browns Losing Bill Callahan

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Expected To Land Massive New Contract

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Predicts What Type Of Players Browns Will Draft

3 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak

Reporter Suggests NFL Legend As New Browns OL Coach

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson Gets An Interview With AFC West Team

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco's Brother Is Landing A New Job In Pro Football

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Predicts A Big Move For The Browns This Offseason

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Set To Take Part In Unique Pro Bowl Event

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Where Kevin Stefanski Stands On Play-Calling Duties

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns To Keep Notable Coach After Latest Titans Hire

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details How Deshaun Watson Can Bounce Back Next Season

5 days ago

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Executive Reveals Where Team Stands With Tee Higgins

5 days ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Johnny Manziel Has Clear Response To Potential NFL Return

5 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Notable NFL WR Has Started Following Several Browns Players On IG

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Approach To Face Elite QBs

No more pages to load