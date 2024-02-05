Browns Announce 3 More Coaching Hires

Every NFL offseason brings a host of changes in personnel for every franchise.

The Cleveland Browns are certainly no exception.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently fired a number of offensive coaches, including Stump Mitchell, T.C. McCartney, and Alex Van Pelt.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan also left the organization to coach the O-line for his son in Tennessee.

Interviews and speculation have followed, and the Browns have announced the hiring of three new coaches (via Cleveland Browns on Twitter).

We got some new faces on our coaching staff! Join us in welcoming Duce Staley, Tommy Rees, and Jacques Cesaire to The Land! 📰: https://t.co/3345jSbpv6 pic.twitter.com/53NNEJHPzW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 5, 2024

According to the team, Cleveland has hired Duce Staley to replace Mitchell, Tommy Rees to take McCartney’s place and also run the passing game, and Jaques Cesaire to coach the defensive line.

Staley comes to Ohio after a one-year stint with the Carolina Panthers as their assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2023.

Before Carolina, Staley worked with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

He also played running back in the NFL for 10 years with the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rees played quarterback at Notre Dame from 2010 through 2013 primarily as a backup.

He transitioned to coaching after college and spent time with the Irish as offensive coordinator from 2017 through the 2022 season.

Last year, Rees was on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

His only other NFL experience was as an offensive assistant with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016.

Cesaire was formerly a defensive line coach for the Houston Texans (2022-2023), Buffalo Bills (2020-2021), and Chargers (2015-2019) before arriving in Cleveland.

He played in the NFL as a defensive lineman for the Chargers from 2003 to 2011.