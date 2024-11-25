Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Has High Praise For Recent Play Of 1 Browns Player

Kevin Stefanski Has High Praise For Recent Play Of 1 Browns Player

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were looking to get younger at the wide receiver position last offseason.

So they pursued a young player with a seemingly high upside, trading for Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy wasn’t that impressive at the start of the season.

But with Amari Cooper traded away, he was expected to step up and be the alpha male in the passing game.

That didn’t necessarily happen immediately, but he’s finally turned the page over the past three weeks.

With that in mind, head coach Kevin Stefanski ensured those efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

“He’s catching short throws and turning them into long gains.  He’s doing a nice job,” Stefanski said.

Jeudy made some big-time receptions down the stretch to secure the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, finally giving this team a glimpse of what he can do when given competent quarterback play.

He had seven catches for 73 yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by a six-catch, 142-yard, one touchdown performance vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Jeudy finished the win vs. the Steelers with six catches for 85 yards, and he’s establishing himself as Jameis Winston’s go-to guy, especially on third-down or crucial situations.

The Browns still need to figure things out at the quarterback position, but many of their problems could be solved if Jeudy were to keep this up and take a leap as the talented wideout he is.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Browns' Likely QB Plans For Next Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation