Kevin Stefanski Has High Praise For Recent Play Of 1 Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns were looking to get younger at the wide receiver position last offseason.

So they pursued a young player with a seemingly high upside, trading for Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy wasn’t that impressive at the start of the season.

But with Amari Cooper traded away, he was expected to step up and be the alpha male in the passing game.

That didn’t necessarily happen immediately, but he’s finally turned the page over the past three weeks.

With that in mind, head coach Kevin Stefanski ensured those efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

“He’s catching short throws and turning them into long gains. He’s doing a nice job,” Stefanski said.

.@JerryJeudy has been showing out the last few games pic.twitter.com/4uCBykKYx7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2024

Jeudy made some big-time receptions down the stretch to secure the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, finally giving this team a glimpse of what he can do when given competent quarterback play.

He had seven catches for 73 yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by a six-catch, 142-yard, one touchdown performance vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Jeudy finished the win vs. the Steelers with six catches for 85 yards, and he’s establishing himself as Jameis Winston’s go-to guy, especially on third-down or crucial situations.

The Browns still need to figure things out at the quarterback position, but many of their problems could be solved if Jeudy were to keep this up and take a leap as the talented wideout he is.

