Kevin Stefanski Has Hilarious Response To NFL Honors Mistake

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Most successful NFL teams have a secret or subtle background enabler they credit for special seasons.

And in the case of the Cleveland Browns, that secret is a little-known head coach from the greater Philly area.

Actor Justin Hartley let the cat out of the bag when he announced the NFL’s Head Coach of the Year Award winner during NFL Honors.

To the surprise of Browns fans, it went to “Steven” Stefanski, a cousin of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski joked about the flubbed presentation with 92.3 The Fan’s Ken Carman (via NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano):

He started his post-award comments by congratulating his cousin Steve.

Cleveland’s 2-time Coach of the Year went on to relay some of his family’s reactions.

Stefanski’s son called Steve Stefanski right away, and Kevin said his cousin appeared happy with his reward.

Humor apparently extends past the immediate family as the real head coach says Steve’s phone “blew up.”

Stefanski seemed pleased with how the faux pas created a memorable night for his entire family.

But he isn’t taking the error completely in stride, as he told Rich Eisen later.

Cleveland’s analytics guru says he doesn’t know what TV show Hartley was promoting.

Stefanski joins an elite group of multi-time NFL Coach of the Year Award winners.

That is, assuming he can get it back from Cousin Steve.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Kevin Stefanski Celebrates Browns Award Winners At NFL Honors

