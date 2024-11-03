Kevin Stefanski Has Honest Admission About Team After Loss To Chargers

The Cleveland Browns’ rollercoaster season took another steep dive on Sunday, crashing to a 27-10 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The loss was particularly stinging after the brief spark of optimism that followed Jameis Winston’s arrival in Week 7, when he stepped in for Deshaun Watson following his season-ending Achilles injury.

Winston had given Browns fans a reason to believe, especially after his stellar performance against Baltimore earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

But Sunday’s game revealed the Jekyll-and-Hyde nature that has defined his NFL career.

The turnover-prone version of Winston showed up at FirstEnergy Stadium, much to the dismay of the Cleveland faithful.

In the aftermath of the defeat that dropped the Browns to 2-7, head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t mince words about his team’s performance.

As reported by 92.3 The Fan, he stated: “We’re not playing good enough to win a football game. That’s our focus, really. Finding a way to not beat ourselves, making costly mistakes.”

The Chargers’ defense put on a clinic in Cleveland, forcing three crucial turnovers through Winston interceptions.

Despite holding possession for over 34 minutes, the Browns’ offense sputtered, mustering just 292 total yards.

Winston’s stat line told the story: 26 completions on 46 attempts for 235 yards, one touchdown, and those three costly picks. Adding to the offensive woes, he was sacked six times.

The loss has intensified speculation about Stefanski’s future in Cleveland.

