Jameis Winston Reveals His Thoughts About Browns’ 2-7 Record

The Cleveland Browns’ rollercoaster season took another dip as Jameis Winston’s second start proved far less magical than his first.

After stunning the Ravens last week, the Browns fell flat against the Chargers in a 27-10 loss, sinking their record to 2-7.

Winston, who had dazzled fans with 334 yards and three touchdowns in his Browns debut, couldn’t replicate that success.

His numbers told the story: 26 completions on 46 attempts for 235 yards, with one touchdown overshadowed by three costly interceptions.

Despite the setback, Winston’s spirit remains undimmed.

During the postgame press conference, he emphasized the team’s resilient leadership and his personal commitment to keeping morale high.

“I believe we got good leaders in this locker room. I know me personally, I’m going to continue to challenge the guys and lift the guys up. I know how this game is, man. This is, this is a game that goes week by week.” He said, per NFL reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Jameis Winston on his mindset with the Browns at 2-7: pic.twitter.com/stMoHSGojh — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 3, 2024

The veteran quarterback stressed his unwavering faith and determination to improve, even as the team faces mounting challenges.

Until Sunday’s game, Winston had maintained a clean slate in 2024 without any interceptions.

But trailing 20-3 at halftime forced his hand, leading to three second-half picks as he tried to spark a comeback.

However, Winston’s struggles were just one piece of a larger puzzle that didn’t come together for Cleveland.

The ground game sputtered with only 79 rushing yards, while the defense couldn’t contain the Chargers’ offense, which averaged 6.2 yards per play.

The loss hits particularly hard for Browns fans, who must now face the reality of life without Deshaun Watson, sidelined for the season with an Achilles injury.

