Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 3, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jameis Winston Reveals His Thoughts About Browns’ 2-7 Record

Jameis Winston Reveals His Thoughts About Browns’ 2-7 Record

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball in the third quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ rollercoaster season took another dip as Jameis Winston’s second start proved far less magical than his first.

After stunning the Ravens last week, the Browns fell flat against the Chargers in a 27-10 loss, sinking their record to 2-7.

Winston, who had dazzled fans with 334 yards and three touchdowns in his Browns debut, couldn’t replicate that success.

His numbers told the story: 26 completions on 46 attempts for 235 yards, with one touchdown overshadowed by three costly interceptions.

Despite the setback, Winston’s spirit remains undimmed.

During the postgame press conference, he emphasized the team’s resilient leadership and his personal commitment to keeping morale high.

“I believe we got good leaders in this locker room. I know me personally, I’m going to continue to challenge the guys and lift the guys up. I know how this game is, man. This is, this is a game that goes week by week.” He said, per NFL reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

The veteran quarterback stressed his unwavering faith and determination to improve, even as the team faces mounting challenges.

Until Sunday’s game, Winston had maintained a clean slate in 2024 without any interceptions.

But trailing 20-3 at halftime forced his hand, leading to three second-half picks as he tried to spark a comeback.

However, Winston’s struggles were just one piece of a larger puzzle that didn’t come together for Cleveland.

The ground game sputtered with only 79 rushing yards, while the defense couldn’t contain the Chargers’ offense, which averaged 6.2 yards per play.

The loss hits particularly hard for Browns fans, who must now face the reality of life without Deshaun Watson, sidelined for the season with an Achilles injury.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Gives 3-Word Response To Chargers' Loss
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation