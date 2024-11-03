Analyst Hints At One Reason Cedric Tillman Has Excelled In Recent Games

The Cleveland Browns were mired in a four-game losing streak and held a 1-5 record when the franchise traded away wide receiver Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for their third-round selection in April and a seventh-rounder in 2026.

Cleveland’s move seemed to signal the Browns were looking at stockpiling draft picks and preparing for a rebuild next season.

The move also cleared a pathway for wide receiver Cedric Tillman to play this season, allowing the Browns to see what he can do as one of the team’s primary receivers.

He’s responded in a big way in the last two contests, catching 15 of the 21 targets for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s after starting the season with just three catches for nine yards through his first six games.

Analyst Noah Weiskopf believes the reason Tillman has shown up over those past two games has everything to do with Cooper’s trade.

On the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show,” Weiskopf shared his thoughts on why Tillman has excelled in his recent outings.

“He didn’t have that opportunity to play consistently,” Weiskopf said, adding, “I think you really saw him in these last two weeks come along.”

Can Cedric Tillman be a legit WR for the Browns? "He didn't have that opportunity to play consistently. I think you really saw him in these last two weeks come along." –@BrownsWithNoah presented by @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/JGscOdoqpy — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) November 3, 2024

Tillman has certainly made those opportunities count with his recent performances, especially with quarterback Jameis Winston taking over the Browns’ offense.

He and Winston have had several weeks to work together as both were backups to other players in Cleveland.

Tillman could continue excelling this season with Winston under center, giving the Browns a strong pass-catcher for whomever the team chooses as its 2025 starter.

