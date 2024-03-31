Numbers Show Browns Leaders Have Created A Competitive Team Since 2020

To say that the Cleveland Browns haven’t been the most successful team in the NFL could be a bit of an understatement.

They haven’t been properly managed more often than not, and they also happen to play in arguably the most competitive division in football.

Nonetheless, the numbers show that they’ve fared much better than some people believe during the Kevin Stefanski-Andrew Berry era.

That’s why guys from The Dawgs podcast wanted to give them their flowers and put into context just how good they’ve been during that span (via The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast on Twitter).

Since 2020, under the Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry era in Cleveland, here's how the #Browns have fared in the AFC North. AFC North records: 1⃣ Steelers: 16-8 (.667)

2⃣ Browns: 12-12 (.500)

3⃣ Ravens: 11-13 (.458)

4⃣ Bengals: 9-15 (.375) Overall records: 1⃣ Ravens: 42-25… pic.twitter.com/Sgk5p92Mb6 — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) March 30, 2024

Under this current regime, the Browns have had the second-best record within the AFC North, going 12-12.

Overall, they have the third-best record at 37-30, and while their 1-2 postseason record isn’t ideal, they also rank third in the division in that regard.

Some might not think that’s impressive, but if you consider the fact that they had Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson coming back from almost two years away from the game start at quarterback, the whole picture changes.

Also, they did manage to make the playoffs last season with four different players starting at QB, including a fifth-round rookie, a former XFL player, and a 39-year-old veteran who was on his couch two weeks before signing with the team.

Stefanski and Berry were on the hot seat to start last season, and rightfully so.

Still, it’s also safe to assume that that’s no longer the case, and they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt and the patience and support to allow them to do what they feel is best for the team.

