Insider Reveals How New Browns Offense Will Look

When former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt left for the same role with the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski sought a change of pace for his next hire.

Stefanski chose Ken Dorsey to become the new offensive coordinator after his work with the Buffalo Bills over the previous five seasons.

Three months after the hire, fans are finally getting a sneak peek into the team’s new offensive scheme under Dorsey and Stefanski.

Cleveland insider Tony Grossi on his “The Daily Grossi” Podcast revealed what that offense will look like once the Browns step onto the field this season.

“We are going to see a lot more empty backfield in the Browns’ offensive repertoire,” Grossi said.

Grossi went on to clarify that the Browns will still use a running back in these empty-backfield sets, but the backfield athlete will line up potentially as a wide receiver in these sets.

The analyst noted that the quarterback will have five targets to throw to, and he confirmed those receiving options – including a tight end – will all be on the line of scrimmage.

Dorsey’s experience with this type of offense was the draw for Stefanski to hire the offensive coordinator, Grossi said.

Grossi obtained the information from a closed-door meeting Browns GM Andrew Berry conducted Friday afternoon with selected media members.

The analyst reiterated that both Stefanski and Berry have high opinions of Dorsey, and Grossi explained he would not be surprised if the offensive coordinator called the Browns’ plays this year.

