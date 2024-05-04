Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, May 4, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals How New Browns Offense Will Look

Insider Reveals How New Browns Offense Will Look

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

When former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt left for the same role with the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski sought a change of pace for his next hire.

Stefanski chose Ken Dorsey to become the new offensive coordinator after his work with the Buffalo Bills over the previous five seasons.

Three months after the hire, fans are finally getting a sneak peek into the team’s new offensive scheme under Dorsey and Stefanski.

Cleveland insider Tony Grossi on his “The Daily Grossi” Podcast revealed what that offense will look like once the Browns step onto the field this season.

“We are going to see a lot more empty backfield in the Browns’ offensive repertoire,” Grossi said.

Grossi went on to clarify that the Browns will still use a running back in these empty-backfield sets, but the backfield athlete will line up potentially as a wide receiver in these sets.

The analyst noted that the quarterback will have five targets to throw to, and he confirmed those receiving options – including a tight end – will all be on the line of scrimmage.

Dorsey’s experience with this type of offense was the draw for Stefanski to hire the offensive coordinator, Grossi said.

Grossi obtained the information from a closed-door meeting Browns GM Andrew Berry conducted Friday afternoon with selected media members.

The analyst reiterated that both Stefanski and Berry have high opinions of Dorsey, and Grossi explained he would not be surprised if the offensive coordinator called the Browns’ plays this year.

NEXT:  Former Browns WR Signs Deal With AFC East Foe
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Browns WR Signs Deal With AFC East Foe

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sees Positive Role He Can Play For Browns' QB Room

19 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Breaks Down Nick Chubb's Offseason Progress

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Struggles With Hilarious QB Question

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Believes 1 Key Position Is Browns' Potential Weakness

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Admires 1 New Coach Who Gets Players 'Ultra-Prepared'

24 hours ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Names Browns' 'Sleeper' In 2024 Draft Class

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite Intriguing WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Details Why Browns Did Not Retain Joe Flacco

2 days ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Tabs 1 Position As Browns' Best Defensive Group

2 days ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Browns Analyst Compares Michael Hall Jr. To NFL Star

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Rookies Choose Their New NFL Numbers

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite Intriguing QB To Rookie Camp

2 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Shares Clear Reaction To Greg Newsome Contract Update

3 days ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Predicts Roster Fate Of Browns' Late-Round Picks

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andrew Berry Opens Up On Potential Draft-Day Trades

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Insider Shares Prediction For Greg Newsome's Future In Cleveland

3 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Analyst Names 3 Intriguing Free-Agent WRs Browns Should Target

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Received A Warm Cleveland Welcome Tuesday Night

3 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Reveals Surprising OL Depth Stat For 2024 Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Insider Reveals Why Browns Remain A Playoff Team

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Make It Official With Top Star On Defense

4 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elijah Moore Credits Deshaun Watson For Growth Last Season

4 days ago

Zak Zinter #65 of the Michigan Wolverines holds the national championship trophy after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13.

Insider Reveals Zak Zinter's Future Role With Browns

4 days ago

Browns Nation