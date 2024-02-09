Kevin Stefanski Joined Legendary Club With Another COY Award

Kevin Stefanski’s run with the Cleveland Browns has been full of ups and downs.

The good has been great, but the bad has also been quite ugly.

That’s why several fans were on the fence about him entering the season, and most analysts agreed that he was on the hot seat.

The team needed to put an end to a two-year postseason drought, and some veterans raised the bar even more by claiming they would go after the AFC North Division.

The latter wasn’t possible, but they still managed to make it to the playoffs despite suffering more injuries than any other team in the league.

That’s why Stefanski was able to win Coach of the Year honors, and rightfully so.

Now, he’s joined a legendary club, as just 13 coaches have been able to take home that distinction at least twice in their careers (via Adam Schefter on Twitter).

Kevin Stefanski is the 13th coach in history to win multiple Coach of the Year awards, joining Don Shula, Bill Belichick, Bill Parcells, Chuck Knox, George Halas, Bruce Arians, Mike Ditka, Ron Rivera, Dan Reeves, George Allen, Joe Gibbs and Allie Sherman. https://t.co/QMOu9zXrIo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2024

Stefanski led the Browns to a winning season and a postseason berth despite having four different starting quarterbacks, one being a rookie fifth-round pick, the other being a former XFL player, and the last one being a 39-year-old who was a free agent months into the season.

He’s just 41 years old, so he might have some more awards of this caliber ahead of him.

Hopefully, those will also come with a Super Bowl win for the Browns.