Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Leaves Open Possibility That Jed Wills, Jack Conklin Return This Week

Kevin Stefanski Leaves Open Possibility That Jed Wills, Jack Conklin Return This Week

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Last year, the Cleveland Browns were recruiting individuals off the street to play down the stretch due to injuries the team suffered.

While that might be somewhat of an overstatement, the sentiment feels true as Cleveland had three starting-caliber offensive tackles lost to season-ending knee issues last season.

Although tackle Dawand Jones has returned from last year’s injury, neither starters Jedrick Wills nor Jack Conklin have been active for a regular season game in 2024.

That could change for Week 3, however.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared the news on X that both tackles are being evaluated this week for their return to the lineup this Sunday.

“Will one or both of Browns OTs Jed Wills and Jack Conklin possibly be ready for Week 3? Stefanski: ‘Yeah, potentially,'” Oyefusi posted on X.

The Browns have started James Hudson III – a fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft – in place of Wills or Conklin thus far.

While Hudson has shown promise, his play is still a notch below what Wills and Conklin bring to the table.

Conklin – a 30-year-old veteran with eight years of experience in the NFL – could become the left tackle in place of Wills should he be ready to play this week against the New York Giants.

Wills has been the team’s starter at left tackle for the past four seasons after Cleveland chose him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 25-year-old athlete has played and started in 53 games for the Browns over the past four years, and the former Alabama offensive lineman will be playing in the final year of his rookie pact once he makes his return.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Woes Not On Deshaun Watson
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson's Play Was More Important Than Getting First Win

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Woes Not On Deshaun Watson

46 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns punts against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Radio Host Points To 1 Unit As 'Difference Maker' In Week 2

2 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns dives with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

PFF Awards Browns WR The Team's Highest Grade From Week 2

2 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Andrew Siciliano Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Analyst Reveals How Limited Denzel Ward Was In Week 2

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Tyler Huntley #10 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dolphins Sign Former Browns Athlete

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Adds To Remarkable Record Against AFC South Opponents

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerome Ford Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' Offense

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Insider Reveals Pierre Strong, Ogbo Okoronkow Status Updates

21 hours ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR To Undergo Surgery

21 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Reveals Browns' Biggest Weaknesses Through First 2 Games

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Doesn't Hold Back On Deshaun Watson's Performance

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper's Play Called Into Question After Jaguars Contest

23 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns walks onto the field prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

3 Browns Players Who Had Strong Performances In Week 2

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns wearing a Guardian Cap during the 3rd quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Makes History In Browns' Victory

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward's Status Revealed After Jaguars' Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals He Played Through Pain Against Jaguars

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jay Glazer 'Screwed Up' Detail About Deshaun Watson's Contract

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jacksonville Jaguars fans cheer during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Myles Garrett Reveals How A Play On Jaguars' Stadium Name Fueled Browns

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Deshaun Watson Shares His Thoughts On Jameis Winston's Play

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski 'Won't Forget' Strange Ending To Jaguars' Game

1 day ago

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares Status Updates For David Bell, Ogbo Okoronkwo

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Using 'All Of Our Guys'

1 day ago

Browns Nation