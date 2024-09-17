Kevin Stefanski Leaves Open Possibility That Jed Wills, Jack Conklin Return This Week

Last year, the Cleveland Browns were recruiting individuals off the street to play down the stretch due to injuries the team suffered.

While that might be somewhat of an overstatement, the sentiment feels true as Cleveland had three starting-caliber offensive tackles lost to season-ending knee issues last season.

Although tackle Dawand Jones has returned from last year’s injury, neither starters Jedrick Wills nor Jack Conklin have been active for a regular season game in 2024.

That could change for Week 3, however.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared the news on X that both tackles are being evaluated this week for their return to the lineup this Sunday.

“Will one or both of Browns OTs Jed Wills and Jack Conklin possibly be ready for Week 3? Stefanski: ‘Yeah, potentially,'” Oyefusi posted on X.

Will one or both of Browns OTs Jed Wills and Jack Conklin possibly be ready for Week 3? Stefanski: “Yeah, potentially.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 16, 2024

The Browns have started James Hudson III – a fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft – in place of Wills or Conklin thus far.

While Hudson has shown promise, his play is still a notch below what Wills and Conklin bring to the table.

Conklin – a 30-year-old veteran with eight years of experience in the NFL – could become the left tackle in place of Wills should he be ready to play this week against the New York Giants.

Wills has been the team’s starter at left tackle for the past four seasons after Cleveland chose him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 25-year-old athlete has played and started in 53 games for the Browns over the past four years, and the former Alabama offensive lineman will be playing in the final year of his rookie pact once he makes his return.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Woes Not On Deshaun Watson