Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Woes Not On Deshaun Watson

After Cleveland dropped its season-opening contest to the Dallas Cowboys last week, the blame for the offensive woes was placed squarely on quarterback Deshaun Watson by nearly all Browns’ analysts.

Rightfully so.

Watson looked inept against the Cowboys, finishing the day with 21 incompletions and two turnovers while looking lost in the team’s new-look offense.

With the Browns capturing their first victory of the season this past weekend against Jacksonville, many of those same analysts are not pointing the blame at Watson’s inability to orchestrate drives on the team’s 16-point offensive effort.

Instead, some analysts are pointing to other players.

Analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber is one of them.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Gerstenhaber admitted that the Browns’ offensive woes from Week 2 are due to Watson’s supporting cast instead of the quarterback (via X).

“I’ve done a lot of Deshaun Watson blaming, fairly so, for the last two years,” Gerstenhaber said, adding, “I think a lot, the failure of those drives, were mostly on the other players and not on Deshaun Watson.”

.@adamthebull says Deshaun Watson played better than most people are giving him credit for and that most of the mishaps on offense were because of the "others." #DawgPound | https://t.co/qDVWXyNkSl pic.twitter.com/i2Vv0aWGaF — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) September 16, 2024

Gerstenhaber gave Watson an “A” grade for his first-half effort, offering a strong mark for the quarterback’s ability to lead the team on three scoring drives in the opening quarters.

While Gerstenhaber praised Watson in the video clip, he also acknowledged that the quarterback was “far from looking great.”

Gerstenhaber also said that the team as a whole needed to score more points as the 18-point outing would not be enough to win many football games in the NFL.

