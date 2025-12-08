Browns Under Heavy Fire For Ongoing Coaching Problems

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s seat in Cleveland might not be red-hot, but it is getting warmer week after week. Following the Browns’ defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, more and more people are wondering what Stefanski is doing and how much longer he has running the team.

Mac Blank recently summed up many of the issues fans have with Stefanski, laying much of the blame at his feet.

“Gave up playcalling 2 years in a row. Wasted 5 weeks of the season with Dillon Gabriel. Refuses to address special teams. Continues to botch decisions due to ‘analytics.’ Browns are 6-24 in 2 years & Kevin Stefanski is responsible for all of it,” Blank posted on X.

The latest blow came on Sunday when Stefanski chose to pull Shedeur Sanders, who was having the best game of his career, from a two-point conversion attempt with a chance to tie the game. And although that was egregious to many, it wasn’t the only misstep that Stefanski has made this year.

One of the biggest issues fans have with the head coach is the fact that he sat on Sanders for so long, electing to go with Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback for weeks. People are wondering where the team could be right now had Sanders been given a chance to find his footing much earlier in the year.

Beyond that, people are still upset about the continued troubles of the offense, the lack of progress with special teams, and Stefanski’s limited responses when speaking to the press. There are numerous problems with the team, and multiple areas where fans want to see Stefanski improve.

Stefanski has made some changes this year, such as giving up play-calling, but the Browns haven’t gotten any better, and many fans believe he is the reason why.

He will have to work hard during the final few weeks of the season to change the perception about him, or else his job might be on the line.

