Shedeur Sanders Had Fans Buzzing After Sunday’s Performance

The Cleveland Browns are grinding through another lost season, one with very few positives on the offensive side of the ball. However, these final games are extremely important for evaluating Shedeur Sanders, who continues to make encouraging strides each week.

During Sunday’s 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Sanders gave Browns fans real hope that things could look much brighter in 2026.

Sanders delivered a career-best performance, going 23 of 42 for 364 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He produced several highlight plays, including a 60-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

While he made a few mistakes, including a forced throw that resulted in an interception, Sanders showed poise and accuracy throughout what was a strong overall performance.

“Really can’t say enough good things about Shedeur Sanders today: he’s improving by the week – not only with his decision-making, but with his reads and overall accuracy as well. Simply put, 364 yards and 4 total TDs in your third career start is awfully impressive,” NFL insider Jordan Shultz wrote.

Fans Weigh In On Sanders’ Performance

“Yep. He’s your franchise QB,” one fan said.

“I love Shedeur Sanders,” another fan said.

“Correct each week he is looking much much better, to think he was the 3rd string QB is insane. Shedeur is gonna have a great career,” another fan commented.

“Shedeur is a high-beta growth stock stabilizing into a blue chip. The market expected volatility, but he delivered a massive earnings beat. 364 yards and 4 TDs is aggressive ROI. He is outperforming the entire rookie asset class. The valuation just doubled,” another wrote.

The Browns’ best-case scenario this season has always been for Shedeur Sanders to show enough promise to convince the team that he can be their long-term franchise quarterback. With Cleveland holding two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, a strong showing from Sanders would allow them to use those picks to address the many holes on offense without having to spend significant draft capital to move up for another quarterback.

Some may downplay Sanders’ performance because it came against a struggling Titans team, but progress is what you want to see from a rookie quarterback.

Sanders showed plenty of it on Sunday, displaying poise, accuracy, and the kind of growth the Browns have been hoping for.

