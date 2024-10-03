Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear About Possible Play-Caller Change

The Cleveland Browns have yet to score 20 points in a game this season.

They’ve only won one game, and they’re scoring the sixth-fewest points per game in the entire league.

Plenty of that has to do with their banged-up offensive line, and a lot — if not most — has been due to Deshaun Watson’s never-ending struggles.

However, it also seems like Kevin Stefanski shouldn’t be calling Ken Dorsey’s offense.

As good a play-caller as Stefanski is, this isn’t his offense, and it’s about time he does what most head coaches do and gives up play-calling duties.

Then again, that’s clearly not on the table.

In his latest press conference, he was asked whether he’d finally stop calling plays, and the reigning Coach of the Year claimed that it took all of them to be better to get out of this slump.

He claimed that the players needed to play better, he needed to be better, and all assistant coaches needed to be better as well, pretty much evading the question.

When asked directly again, Stefanski stated that it wasn’t even a subject of discussion right now.

Stefanski is a great offensive mind, and it’s hard to argue with him because he’s earned his stripes in Cleveland, but things aren’t working out right now.

Granted, not many teams would be able to win with the current state of the offensive line and quarterback struggles.

Still, there’s just no offensive rhythm or flow whatsoever, and maybe the guy who’s scheming and designing plays should be the one telling the players when to execute them.

