Nick Chubb Sends 3-Word Message Upon NFL Return

Help is finally on the way for the Cleveland Browns.

Following a 1-3 start to the season and some serious struggles on offense, Kevin Stefanski’s team might be getting closer to getting their best offensive player back on the field.

The Browns designated star RB Nick Chubb for return to practice after he started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with a major knee injury.

Clearly, the Georgia product is eager to get back out there, as he is shown with a cryptic post on social media, coining his Batman nickname once again (via ESPN Cleveland).

A message from Nick Chubb 🦇🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/Oz5fPiSol5 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 3, 2024

The Browns have the sixth-worst offense in the league in points per game, and they could certainly use a punch.

Chubb missed most of last season after suffering a knee injury after a gruesome hit vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 28-year-old underwent multiple surgeries because of this injury, and his chances of suiting up for the season opener were always quite slim.

The Browns still haven’t given a potential timeline for his debut, but the fact that he’s practicing is encouraging, especially given their struggles.

Chubb averaged almost 1,300 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in every season from 2018 to 2022, boasting a 5.3 yards per carry average.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Jerry Jeudy's Conditioning Comments