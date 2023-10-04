Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On The Offensive Line

PFF ranked the Cleveland Browns offensive line among the best heading into the 2023 NFL season.

But its performance has been underwhelming so far as the team heads into their Week 5 bye.

Replacing right tackle Jack Conklin with rookie Dawand Jones has been part of the equation.

And head coach Kevin Stefanski remains confident the unit will bounce back, as shared by Fred Greetham.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he trusts the O-line he has and does not see any changes, despite struggles in rushing game, TFL’s, sacks, more pic.twitter.com/4GygR7iCJL — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 2, 2023

Stefanski told reporters he trusts the players they have on hand to get the job done.

Jedrick Wills has been the subject of scrutiny from fans and pundits, with some calling for a switch to the right side.

But Jones was primarily a right tackle in college, too, so switching sides seems unlikely.

And with center Ethan Pocic banged up, offensive line coach Bill Callahan has work to do in the off week.

Speculation about changes brews mostly from the line’s diminished effectiveness.

And the arrival of five linemen for workouts last week didn’t tamp down any rumors.

But none of those players can be plugged into a playing role any time soon.

It is more likely they auditioned to take Ty Nsekhe’s spot on the practice squad down the road.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Ethan Pocic (ankle, chest) is day to day. Myles Garrett (foot) is expected to be okay. He said he’ll be ready to face the #49ers — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 2, 2023

Nsekhe can only be called up one more time before Cleveland must add him to the 53-man roster.

The 10-year veteran has yet to play an offensive snap for the Browns.

But he provides some veteran savvy for Wills, Jones, and James Hudson to draw on.

And the only question left is whether Pocic (day-to-day, chest, knee) heels up fast enough for Week 6.