Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On The Offensive Line

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On The Offensive Line

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

PFF ranked the Cleveland Browns offensive line among the best heading into the 2023 NFL season.

But its performance has been underwhelming so far as the team heads into their Week 5 bye.

Replacing right tackle Jack Conklin with rookie Dawand Jones has been part of the equation.

And head coach Kevin Stefanski remains confident the unit will bounce back, as shared by Fred Greetham.

Stefanski told reporters he trusts the players they have on hand to get the job done.

Jedrick Wills has been the subject of scrutiny from fans and pundits, with some calling for a switch to the right side.

But Jones was primarily a right tackle in college, too, so switching sides seems unlikely.

And with center Ethan Pocic banged up, offensive line coach Bill Callahan has work to do in the off week.

Speculation about changes brews mostly from the line’s diminished effectiveness.

And the arrival of five linemen for workouts last week didn’t tamp down any rumors.

But none of those players can be plugged into a playing role any time soon.

It is more likely they auditioned to take Ty Nsekhe’s spot on the practice squad down the road.

Nsekhe can only be called up one more time before Cleveland must add him to the 53-man roster.

The 10-year veteran has yet to play an offensive snap for the Browns.

But he provides some veteran savvy for Wills, Jones, and James Hudson to draw on.

And the only question left is whether Pocic (day-to-day, chest, knee) heels up fast enough for Week 6.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Discusses Myles Garrett's Latest Injury Scare

2 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL Star Berates Kevin Stefanski Over Deshaun Watson Comments

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Star Sends A Message To Browns Fans 'Hating' Him

6 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson's Absence Could Create Problems

6 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Raves About 1 Browns Position Group After Ravens Game

23 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Notes What Went Wrong Against The Ravens

1 day ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass in front of Roquan Smith #0 of the Baltimore Ravens and Ronald Darby #28 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Has Fiery Reaction After Browns' Loss To Ravens

1 day ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Denzel Ward’s Notable Start To The Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Tight End David Njoku (85) during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl.

David Njoku Sends Clear Message After Getting Hurt At Home

2 days ago

A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ravens Are Making Notable Signing Ahead Of Browns Game

3 days ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commanders defeated the Browns.

Kevin Stefanski Discusses Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Preparation

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Add Notable Playmaker To The Injury Report

3 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Former Steelers Defender Is In Awe Of The Browns Defense

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

John Harbaugh Shares His Thoughts On Browns Defense

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ravens At Browns Week 4 Predictions

3 days ago

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

John Harbaugh Comments On Deshaun Watson Potentially Missing Ravens Game

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement On His Injury Status

3 days ago

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tony Rizzo Makes Big Projection For Browns Against Lamar Jackson

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Grant Delpit Comments On Browns' Defensive Mentality

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Speaks On Possibility To Play Sunday

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Discusses His Status For Ravens Game

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Anthony Walker Jr. #5 after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns LB Sends Clear Message To Roquan Smith

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Defender Responds To Roquan Smith’s Provoking Comments

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Jim Schwartz Comments Browns’ Approach For Lamar Jackson

4 days ago

Browns Defender Discusses Myles Garrett's Latest Injury Scare

No more pages to load