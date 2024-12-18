Kevin Stefanski Makes Official Announcement About New Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns continue to struggle to find their quarterback.

No team in the National Football League has gone through more predicaments at the position, and that infamous QB jersey ran out of space long ago.

That’s why the fans might be used to hearing about a quarterback change by now.

That was the case again on Wednesday when Kevin Stefanski announced that Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be the starter on Sunday (via Adam Schefter).

Browns officially named Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their starting QB for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/v4YtMbQ8Oj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2024

The Browns’ head coach praised his second-year quarterback’s work ethic and improvement.

Thompson-Robinson took the field on Sunday to replace Jameis Winston after he threw three interceptions.

He didn’t do much better, completing just four of nine passes and throwing a pick.

Thompson-Robinson had passed Winston on the depth chart earlier in the season, but an injury left the door open for the former No. 1 pick to take his job.

Whether this means that the team has officially given up on the turnover-prone Winston remains to be seen.

Maybe they just want to keep him safe and sound for next season, or maybe they still need to see more from the young quarterback they drafted and were reportedly very high on.

Whatever the case, one thing seems to be for sure: the Browns’ future quarterback might not be on their roster right now.

Hopefully, the team will be able to address that situation and end these seemingly endless struggles in the offseason once and for all.

NEXT:

Falcons Sign Former Browns Kicker