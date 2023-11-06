Kevin Stefanski Offers An Update On Jedrick Wills Injury Scare

Jedrick Wills was carted off the field during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seeing his immobilized knee and dejected facial expressions, Cleveland Browns fans expected bad news.

But Wills has his MRI results, and it appears things could have been considerably worse.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski updated reporters earlier today, as reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport (via Twitter).

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tells reporters that OT Jedrick Wills has an MCL sprain and will be placed on IR. He's expected to be back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2023

Cleveland’s 2020 first-round draft pick suffered an MCL sprain that will cause him to miss some games.

Stefanski says Wills will be placed on IR, which means the earliest he plays in another game is Week 14.

There is a genuine sigh of relief that Wills’ ACL is intact, making his return likely.

James Hudson stepped in for Wills at left tackle for the rest of yesterday’s game.

Cleveland had another scare when right tackle Dawand Jones left the field.

Trainers came onto the field, mandating Jones’ removal.

But he trotted back out for the next series, missing only that one play.

Recently signed Leroy Watson was the only other tackle active Sunday but did not see his first NFL action.

The former UDFA from the New England Patriots was signed off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Andrew Berry also added veteran tackle Geron Christian to the practice squad last week.

The former Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs lineman is more likely than Watson to step into the swing tackle role.

But the Browns GM is likely scouring practice squads and calling free agents.