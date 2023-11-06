Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Offers An Update On Jedrick Wills Injury Scare

Kevin Stefanski Offers An Update On Jedrick Wills Injury Scare

By

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Jedrick Wills was carted off the field during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seeing his immobilized knee and dejected facial expressions, Cleveland Browns fans expected bad news.

But Wills has his MRI results, and it appears things could have been considerably worse.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski updated reporters earlier today, as reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport (via Twitter).

Cleveland’s 2020 first-round draft pick suffered an MCL sprain that will cause him to miss some games.

Stefanski says Wills will be placed on IR, which means the earliest he plays in another game is Week 14.

There is a genuine sigh of relief that Wills’ ACL is intact, making his return likely.

James Hudson stepped in for Wills at left tackle for the rest of yesterday’s game.

Cleveland had another scare when right tackle Dawand Jones left the field.

Trainers came onto the field, mandating Jones’ removal.

But he trotted back out for the next series, missing only that one play.

Recently signed Leroy Watson was the only other tackle active Sunday but did not see his first NFL action.

The former UDFA from the New England Patriots was signed off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Andrew Berry also added veteran tackle Geron Christian to the practice squad last week.

The former Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs lineman is more likely than Watson to step into the swing tackle role.

But the Browns GM is likely scouring practice squads and calling free agents.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Cavaliers

Browns Star Got Huge Ovation at Cavaliers Game

59 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Credits Kevin Stefanski For Browns Sweet Moment

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Has Playful Reaction To His Recent TD Streak

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Stats Show Deshaun Watson Has Played At An Elite Level In Last 2 Full Games

4 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble forced by Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Had Historical Performance Against Cardinals

6 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Opens Up On Struggles Ahead Of This Season

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Insider Denies 1 Trade Deadline Report About The Team

1 day ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

Cardinals Will Miss Key Receiver In Browns Game

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Share Exciting Hype-Up Video Ahead Of Cardinals Game

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Make 1 WR Move Ahead Of Cardinals Game

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Week 9 Game Predictions: Cardinals At Browns

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's Return

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington

Analysts Note 1 Thing Deshaun Watson Must Do Against Cardinals

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Receiver Has Honest Reaction To Deshaun Watson's Return

2 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns Could Get Key Lineman Back This Sunday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman

Browns Coach Has High Praise For 1 Rookie's Work Ethic

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Numbers Show Browns Defense Remains Dominant This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz

Jim Schwartz Discusses How Browns Prepare For Cardinals QBs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Browns Make Official Decision On Deshaun Watson's Status

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

Cade York Is Reportedly Signing With a New NFL Team

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says Browns Players Should Raise Their Voice On Deshaun Watson Situation

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio Lauds Browns Rookie For Stepping Up

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Analysts Suggest Deshaun Watson Shouldn’t Return Until Later This Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns celebrate sack

Analyst Notes Browns Obligations Against Cardinals

4 days ago

Browns Star Got Huge Ovation at Cavaliers Game

No more pages to load