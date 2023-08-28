Browns Nation

Kevin Stefanski Offers Big Update On Marquise Goodwin’s Health

By

Marquise Goodwin #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

15 wide receivers found their way onto the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason roster.

And with the NFL’s final cutdown days upon us, the team has to decide on six or maybe seven wideouts to start the season.

Injuries already whittled the count down to a far more manageable number.

But Kevin Stefanski announced the return of a major player whose health will affect the final decisions, via Fred Greetham.

Marquise Goodwin came off the NFI (non-football injury) list today and returns to practice.

Stefanski noted how hard Goodwin worked off to the side with stretching coaches and running.

But Cleveland’s best speed threat finally returns to the field after dealing with blot clot issues.

How much he can do right off the bat remains to be seen, but it is a very positive first step.

Cleveland gave 2021 third-round draft pick Anthony Schwartz every chance to win the deep-threat role.

And Goodwin’s illness and some other injuries afforded the speedy receiver more reps in practice.

But Schwartz was among the first round of cuts announced by the Browns Sunday.

Jakeem Grant, another speedy deep threat, tore a patellar tendon in the Browns’ final preseason game.

He is done for the year, and another option, Jaelon Darden, is yet to stake a claim on the deep-threat role.

Cleveland has other wide receivers with enough speed to slip behind defenses.

But Goodwin is the pure speed threat that keeps corners on their heels and preoccupies safeties.

His presence on the field makes things easier for the top receivers on the Browns’ depth chart.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

