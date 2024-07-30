Kevin Stefanski Believes 1 Athlete Adds ‘Element’ To Browns RB Room

Despite Browns running back Nick Chubb not being available for Cleveland throughout the offseason, the organization believes it has productive backfield teammates who can both run and catch the ball in the team’s new-look offense on its current roster.

In addition to third-year athlete Jerome Ford, the Browns added two running backs this offseason – Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman – whom the team thinks will make an impact during the 2024 regular season until Chubb returns.

Although Ford is presumably the team’s top option heading into the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski is pleased with where he projects Foreman’s impact, too.

Analyst Fred Greetham shared on Twitter a video of the head coach discussing Foreman, and Stefanski believes that Foreman brings great value to the team’s running back room.

“I think he brings an element to this room, and we’ll see how this all shakes out,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski described Foreman’s style as a “physical runner” who can both run and catch the ball out of the backfield.

Foreman brings a veteran’s presence to the group as he enters his eighth year in the NFL, Stefanski noted.

Cleveland is the fifth team where Foreman has played since being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

In addition to Houston, Foreman has played with the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears over the past three seasons.

Foreman has started 21 games in his career, and the running back has more than 2,700 yards combined on 586 touches.

NEXT:

Health Concerns Continue To Haunt Browns Veteran OL