Kevin Stefanski Praises ‘Disruptive’ Browns Defender

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

In the past couple of years, the Cleveland Browns have had several variations of interior defensive linemen.

The result was a middling success at best until this year.

Myles Garrett was joined by Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson, among others, who have helped to create the best defense in the NFL.

Tomlinson is in his first year with the Browns after two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and four years with the New York Giants.

So far he has six combined tackles and a half sack, but it’s not the numbers that impress Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“He’s disruptive and he’s a very large man,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan. “And when that very large man is disruptive, that’s good for our defense.”

Tomlinson tips the scales at 6-foot-3, 325 pounds, and has been a space-clogger for the Browns.

Opponents must account for the talented defensive tackle and double-teams mean that Garrett may only face one blocker.

That’s trouble as even the best offensive tackles and tight ends in football have difficulty containing Garrett.

After five years on the defensive line for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tomlinson played in the 2017 Senior Bowl.

During the week of the All-Star contest, Cleveland was among a number of teams that interviewed Tomlinson.

He was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Giants and had 207 tackles, eight sacks, and five passes defended in New York before 81 tackles, five sacks, and two passes defended as a Viking.

