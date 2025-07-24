Myles Garrett Calls Out Browns Defender To Prove Himself

The Cleveland Browns thought they had a promising young player when they got Martin Emerson Jr.

He looked solid and like a player trending up in his first two years in the league before taking a massive step back in 2024.

With that in mind, fellow defender Myles Garrett called on him to step up and prove that he’s much better than we saw last season:

“I think [Martin Emerson Jr.] knows that he didn’t have the year that he wanted to last year and he had a great year before that. He wants to prove that he’s the guy in that room,” Garrett said, per Daniel Oyefusi.

Myles Garrett said he’s looking at CB Martin Emerson Jr. to take another step in his development in 2025. “I think he knows that he didn’t have the year that he wanted to last year and he had a great year before that. He wants to prove that he’s the guy in that room.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 23, 2025

The Browns have a solid secondary, but that could all change because of their contract situations.

As such, having a young player like Emerson take another leap and keeping him around for the long run could be a logical and positive financial solution.

Of course, that’s not going to be possible if he’s constantly missing assignments and giving up big gains like he did last season.

Emerson is still a young player, and, in all fairness, the defense regressed as a whole and didn’t look as sharp in the second season of the Jim Schwartz era.

It’s also worth noting that, with the offense failing to keep the chains in motion, the defense had to endure tremendous amounts of snaps and work, which also led to exhaustion and miscues.

Whatever the case, there will be no more margin for error or room for excuses in Northeast Ohio.

Everybody will have to step up or step out, and this might be Martin Emerson Jr.’s final chance to prove that he can be a building block and a positive asset for this team for years to come.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Sent Strong Message Ahead Of Training Camp