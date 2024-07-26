Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, July 26, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Reveals 2 Browns Players Require Surgery

By
Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

On Wednesday, the Browns released their initial preseason injury report, adding two names to the list beyond what analysts had projected would receive an official injury designation.

After the team’s first training camp practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed why the two Browns players previously thought healthy were deemed ineligible for practice.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared Stefanski’s updates on Twitter as the head coach revealed that both defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and cornerback Greg Newsome II required surgery.

Justice’s initial Twitter addressed Newsome’s injury, a hamstring issue he suffered last week.

Newsome has already had his surgery performed to repair his hamstring, and Stefanski shared that the cornerback would not participate in the team’s training camp this year.

Stefanski did provide a timetable for Newsome’s return, adding that the team hoped to have him available for the season opener against Dallas on September 8.

The Browns picked up Newsome’s fifth-year option to ensure that the defensive back would be available through 2025.

Cleveland ended months of speculation surrounding Newsome’s status and potential departure once the team announced it would pick up the cornerback’s optional year.

Additionally, Tomlinson’s injury required the defensive tackle to have his knee scoped on Friday, Justice explained in her second Twitter post.

Like Newsome, Tomlinson will miss the entire training camp in hopes of rehabbing his injury before the regular season begins.

Tomlinson signed a four-year, $57 million deal with Cleveland when the defender left Minnesota following the 2022 season.

The defensive tackle played in 16 games last season, logging 28 tackles and three sacks for the Browns.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Reveals Who Will Call Plays For Browns This Season
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation