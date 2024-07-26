Kevin Stefanski Reveals 2 Browns Players Require Surgery

On Wednesday, the Browns released their initial preseason injury report, adding two names to the list beyond what analysts had projected would receive an official injury designation.

After the team’s first training camp practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed why the two Browns players previously thought healthy were deemed ineligible for practice.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared Stefanski’s updates on Twitter as the head coach revealed that both defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and cornerback Greg Newsome II required surgery.

Justice’s initial Twitter addressed Newsome’s injury, a hamstring issue he suffered last week.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said CB Greg Newsome II had surgery on his hamstring. He'll be out for training camp but they're hoping to have him back for Week 1. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 25, 2024

Newsome has already had his surgery performed to repair his hamstring, and Stefanski shared that the cornerback would not participate in the team’s training camp this year.

Stefanski did provide a timetable for Newsome’s return, adding that the team hoped to have him available for the season opener against Dallas on September 8.

The Browns picked up Newsome’s fifth-year option to ensure that the defensive back would be available through 2025.

Cleveland ended months of speculation surrounding Newsome’s status and potential departure once the team announced it would pick up the cornerback’s optional year.

Additionally, Tomlinson’s injury required the defensive tackle to have his knee scoped on Friday, Justice explained in her second Twitter post.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said that DT Dalvin Tomlinson is having surgery tomorrow, a scope on his knee. He'll be out for training camp but is hopeful to be ready Week 1. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 25, 2024

Like Newsome, Tomlinson will miss the entire training camp in hopes of rehabbing his injury before the regular season begins.

Tomlinson signed a four-year, $57 million deal with Cleveland when the defender left Minnesota following the 2022 season.

The defensive tackle played in 16 games last season, logging 28 tackles and three sacks for the Browns.

